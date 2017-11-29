CommunityLNK

1867’s Paws & Draws Fundraiser Offers Photo Ops with Santa for Pets

By Angel Trinh

Nov. 29, 2017

1867 Bar will host the second Paws & Draws Christmas Edition event on Sunday at 5 p.m. to raise money for young dogs in need.

The bar at 101 N 14th St., hosts this fundraiser for the Lincoln Animal Ambassadors on the first Sunday of every month, but Santa joins in December to take pictures with the puppies for a Christmas Edition. The photos cost $10 for one dog or $15 for two dogs at a time.

All of the money raised will be donated to Lincoln Animal Ambassadors. For each pint purchased, 1867 Bar will donate $1 to the organization which assists pets and their owners through a low-cost spay/neuter program, a temporary pet food bank, a low-cost vaccination clinic and lessons at community events that teach people how to be a responsible pet guardian. Each event is a little more successful than the one before.

“Seeing as we are a dog friendly bar, we put aside one day of the month to give back to the pups,” said 1867 owner Kelsey Graves.

In past months, organizations like the Capital Humane Society have joined in Paws & Draws, bringing their dogs that are up for adoption.

“It warms my heart to see them get adopted,” said Graves.

Beer Paws participates every month by selling their popular dog treats made from the spent grains from local breweries, doggy beer, T-shirts and sweaters for the dogs and their owners, koozies, and hats. A special helper for the Christmas Edition will be Stephanie from Neighbor Steph’s Doggie Donuts. She will be selling her Doggy Donuts for $3 each. A fifth donut comes free when four are purchased. Each treat is grain free and made with simple ingredients.

Amy Kunce plays a special role in shooting the photos for the event. She donates her time for the cause. She has rescue dogs herself and loves taking photos of dogs, cats, even the occasional lizard or two. She does not have a website but she has done some freelance photography, mainly with weddings.

Angel Trinh is an editorial intern with KZUM.

Photo: @thestarprojectinc FacebookM