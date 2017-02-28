Front Page

KZUM Presents: Nebraska Exposed — A SXSW Showcase

KZUM Presents: Nebraska Exposed 2017 will feature eight Lincoln and Omaha bands along with comedy, emcee and DJ stylings from Audrey Farnaham and Hakim. The free showcase will take place on the rooftop bar at Cheers Shot Bar, a long-established venue on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas — the epicenter of the SXSW festival, on Wednesday, March 15.

The event will showcase Nebraska talent including:

The Bottle Tops (12 p.m.)

Laughing Falcon (1 p.m.)

AZP (2 p.m.)

The Hottman Sisters (3 p.m.)

See Through Dresses (4 p.m.)

Freakabout (5 p.m.)

BOTH (6 p.m.)

Universe Contest (7 p.m.)

Listen to Nebraska Exposed artists below.

Even if you can’t make it to Austin, you can help make the event happen by coming out to Duffy’s Tavern on Saturday, March 11, starting at 9 p.m., for the Nebraska Exposed Kickoff Party. The evening will feature KZUM DJs Laces (from “The Message”) and DJ Aztec (from “Back in the Day with DJ Aztec”). Donations collected at the event will support KZUM Presents: Nebraska Exposed 2017.

RSVP to the Kickoff Party on Facebook.

Find out more about KZUM Presents: Nebraska Exposed on its Facebook page.

Nebraska Exposed 2017 Playlist:

<a href="http://thebottletops.bandcamp.com/album/new-debut-album">NEW DEBUT ALBUM! by The Bottle Tops</a>

>

<a href="http://azpmusic1.bandcamp.com/track/anchors-aweigh">Anchors Aweigh by AZP</a>

<a href="http://thehottmansisters.bandcamp.com/album/this-two">This Two by The Hottman Sisters</a>

<a href="http://seethroughdresses.bandcamp.com/album/end-of-days-2">End of Days by See Through Dresses</a>

<a href="http://freakabout.bandcamp.com/track/yellow-light">Yellow Light by FREAKABOUT</a>





<a href="http://winners.bandcamp.com/album/when-its-over-single">When It's Over (Single) by Universe Contest</a>