‘Boogie Night’ to Highlight 1970s at Nebraska History Museum Thursday

By Karynn Brown

Nov. 14, 2017

The Nebraska State Historical Society (NSHS) will welcome guests to an entirely new side of Nebraska history this Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall N.

“After Hours at the Museum: 70’s Boogie Night” will give special guests the opportunity to see the museum in an entirely different light and tone. Guests can pay $20 in advance or $25 the day of for an evening of music, drinks and special tours of the collections. Music will be played by the Gettin’ Hipper Fun Bunch, billed as Soulful Good Times for Dance-minded Folk. The event offers a chance for patrons to support the NSHS during a night of entertainment and a behind-the-scenes look at the society’s work.

The Nebraska State Historical Society works to preserve Nebraska history through work in archaeology, conservation, and preservation of historic sites, in addition to the curation of the Nebraska History Museum. Some of their collections include references of long-ago Nebraska business, churches, families, and photographs. Many of these collections are available at the museum, or to be searched online.

The 70s Boogie Night falls right in step with one of the collection’s current main exhibits, “Don’t Touch that Dial: Kalamity Kate and George Churley Puppets.” This exhibit, which opened on Aug. 18 and will run until June 17, 2018, features memorabilia from the local 70s favorite, the “Kalamity Kate Cartoon Corral” show. The exhibit includes video clips, Kate’s wig, and favorite puppets such as Flash T. Horse and Little Reggie. This exhibit runs alongside one photograph and one artifact exhibit, “American Dreams in the Cold War”, and “Nebraska Unwrapped”, both which run through the end of the year.

One of the VIP tours of the museum will include a viewing of the early 70s Miss Nebraska crown. This crown, made of silver and stained glass flowers, has never before been seen by the public, and will only be revealed after the event. Recently acquired by donation the crown was used by the Miss Nebraska competition from 1971 to 2000.

Other tours of the evening include a special look at some of the collections that have yet to be on display. This look at the 70s collection includes artifacts such as a leisure suit, a Josie West doll, an Atari game, and unique furniture.

Music for the ‘boogie’ in 70s Boogie Night is provided by the Gettin’ Hipper Fun Bunch-Soulful Good Times for Dance Minded Folk. This group of local all-vinyl DJs, loves to work a crowd to its feet. Composed of the Zoo Bar’s DJ Relic, Ol’ Moanin’ Corpse, Rad Dude, The Phantom Janitor, Bookworm the Bumba-Clot and Neon Leon. This group of soul-themed DJs work to get the crowds dancing, and that’s just what they plan to do for the NSHS. You can also find this group spinning tunes at The Old Pub on the last Saturday of every month for Soul Club.

This is the third event in the museum’s After Hours series, which has also featured Steampunk and Atomic Age-themed parties. These events are aimed at the 21+ crowd that wants to see the museum in the after hours light, with special tours, food, drinks, trivia and prizes.

“We hope to get people of all ages; those who grew up in the 70s and younger who that appreciate the ‘retro’ theme,” said organizer Sharon Kennedy.

