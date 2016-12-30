CommunityLNK

Around Town: New Year’s Eve Music in Lincoln

By Hanna Rivers

Dec. 30, 2016

A lot happened in 2016. There was good and bad and everything in between. Some can’t wait for the dawn of the new year, while others are sad to see it go. Whatever your opinion is, there is no denying that 2017 is just around the corner. And while new things aren’t always positive, why not celebrate anyway? Lucky for the people of Lincoln, there are many events to choose from when deciding how to bring in the new year.

Old Pub Soul Club

9:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Cover charge: $3

To ensure that you’ll remain hip all the way to 2017, the Old Pub is having their monthly dance party—hosted by the Hipper Fun Bunch DJs. It is a happy coincidence that December’s Old Pub Soul Club happens to fall on New Year’s Eve. There will be the same irresistible tunes, with the addition of a champagne toast at midnight and an atmosphere that is sure to be more stylish than usual.

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal at Zoo Bar

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Tickets: $12 adv/$15 dos

The five-piece soul/funk/R&B band will be putting on another high-energy show, something that their fans have come to expect. In addition, the event will honor some of the musicians that have passed this year by including songs by David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen, Sharon Jones, Otis Clay, Allen Toussaint, Leon Russell and Glenn Frey.

New Year’s Evestravaganza at Duffy’s



9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Cover charge: $5



Three bands will be performing at this Evestravaganza: I Forgot To Love My Father (party emo), Universe Contest (spastic indie rock) and Plack Blague (leather-induced electronic body music). Doors open at 9 p.m. The show begins at 10 p.m. Duffy’s NYE celebration is sure to be a merry time of fishbowls, dancing and fun.

Grand Ole Opry Tribute at the 1867 Bar

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Cover charge: $10

The Bottle Tops and The Hangin’ Cowboys will be putting on a show to pay tribute to The Grand Ole Opry. Performances will begin at 9 p.m. Attire that is suitable for the Opry is encouraged. Drink specials include: $1 Jell-O shots, $3 tall boys, $3 well drinks and $4 Vegas and Jager Bombs. As the Facebook event page promises, “we’ll be “dancin’ until law enforcement tells us it’s time to go.”

Flannel Channel at Vega

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tickets: $10 GA/$200 VIP tables



Local band Flannel Channel will be performing songs by some of the best alternative pop/rock bands of the 90s, including Matchbox 20, Train, Weezer, Radiohead, Stone Temple Pilots and Sugar Ray. Doors open at 8 p.m. The show begins at 9 p.m. General admission tickets get you a free champagne toast at midnight and some awesome party favors. VIP tables include reserved seating for four people, one bottle of ultra premium champagne and hors d’oeuvres.

Masquerade Ball at the Bourbon



9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tickets: $5 with a mask/$10 without a mask



Columbus, NE, natives The Midland Band (progressive rock) will be performing with Squad—which is composed of Spencelove, djBlac and thedjKG). Doors open at 9 p.m. Acceptable attire is anywhere from casual to formal. The best mask of the night receives the grand prize of a golden ticket, which allows the user free entry into all Bourbon shows in 2017.

Second Annual Solid Gold New Year at Marz Bar

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tickets: $5 adv/$10 at the door/$35 booth

Solid gold tunes will be played all night, alongside performances by local circus troupe FreakWorks Entertainment. Prizes will be given out for best dressed, so be sure to wear your best solid gold outfits. Booth rental includes a bottle of champagne, as well as some wild party favors.

Dance Party at O’Rourke’s

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Cover: $5

Music for the dance party will be provided by Spencelove and Koz, who will bring Lincoln into the new year with a bang. The cover provides you with a glass of champagne at midnight; in addition, there will be tons of party favors to amp up the celebration. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the F Street Rec Center.

Special Tapping at the Boiler Brewing Company

4 p.m. – 1 a.m.

No cover

To give patrons more time to enjoy the 24 beers they have on tap, the BBC will be opened from 11:30 a.m. – 1 a.m. on Saturday. Special menu items from the Single Barrel will be available, as will hors d’oeuvres. Resident brewmaster, Tim Thomssen, will be giving a sneak peak at BBC’s first barrel-aged beer, which will be tapped at midnight.

Jerry Pranksters at Bodega’s Alley

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Cover: $10

The Jerry Pranksters—which is categorized as a Grateful Dead tribute band/jam band—will be performing a set at Bodega’s Alley to help everyone bring in the new year. There will be a champagne toast at midnight, as well as a balloon drop.

New Year’s Blowout at Gray’s Keg Saloon

6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Celebrate the dawn of 2017 with performances by Lincoln-based rock cover band Hookt and an opening set by Tideway—a four-piece rock band from Wichita, KS. There will be free drawings all night long, free champagne at midnight and $2 shot specials every hour.

New Year’s Eve at the Panic Bar

7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Ring in the new year at Panic. DJ Rob will be spinning all night, providing a perfect way to say goodbye to 2016: by dancing the night away. Deals include $3 well drinks, $2.50 domestic beers and $1 off all call drinks and imported beer. There will also be a champagne toast at midnight.

Hannah Rivers is one of KZUM’s fall interns.