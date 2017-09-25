Community

Beth Hart Live at Rococo Theatre

Photos by Jay Douglass
Sept. 21, 2017

Beth Hart brought the blues from Los Angeles, CA, to an eager crowd of longtime blues lovers Thursday night, September 21, at the Rococo Theatre. Fans poured out of the venue raving of Hart’s performance, supported by Russian singer/songwriter, Marina V.

Hart is in the midst of her world tour now until the end of November, supporting her latest release, “Fire on the Floor”.

