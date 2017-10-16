Front Page

Disenchanter with Laughing Falcon 10.11.17 | Duffy’s Tavern

By Hailey Krueger

Photos by Stephanie Paul

Oct. 16, 2017

It wasn’t a quiet night last Wednesday downtown as metal band Disenchanter performed at Duffy’s Tavern.

Following an opening set by Lincoln’s Laughing Falcon that preached positivity and a good time, Disenchanter brought their dark, enchanting, and raw sound as they made each song bleed into each other, rarely pausing for introductions. At one point lead singer and guitarist Sabine Stagenberg asked, “does anyone here believe in magic?” to which the crowd responded happily with cheers.

Although branded as doom-stoner metal, their set had the capability of letting the audience rock out, but also relax and listen. The Portland-based trio are currently on tour with DHU (Dark Hedonistic Union) Records, and just finished up at Doomed and Stoned Festival in Indianapolis.

Hailey Krueger and Stephanie Paul are multimedia interns for KZUM.