Eat Local Challenge Returns

Story by Karynn Brown



Sunday, September 17th, marked the start of Open Harvest’s fourth year of the Eat Local Challenge, a two-week long community event that encourages active participation in the local food scene. The Eat Local Challenge began in September of 2013, in which the whole month was dedicated to local foods, farmers, and markets. After a one-year hiatus in 2016, the Challenge returns this September with a new format, new participants, and new goals.

Eat Local centers around the community and celebrating food as an extension of the thriving scene of makers, artists and musicians in Lincoln. Open Harvest as partnered with Lone Tree Foods, a Nebraska/Iowa CSA service, and us here at KZUM to expand the horizons of local foodies. The structure of the challenge is not unlike a summer reading program. Participants can collect passport books at Open Harvest throughout the two weeks, and earn up to 15 stickers awarded for: attending an Eat Local event, shopping at a participating restaurant/brewery, posting a photo of homemade or homegrown goodies, or visiting a local market. Once up to seven stickers are collected passports can be returned to Open Harvest and entered into a drawing for several prizes. Passports with 15 stickers will be entered into the drawing twice.

Amy Tabor, a key organizer with Open Harvest noted that the Challenge is designed to, “ to encourage folks to get out and explore the many ways that you can enjoy local food right here in Lincoln,” and to “provide an easy guide to what else is out there.”

One new aspect of the Challenge for 2017 is the involvement of Lincoln’s newest craft breweries. Zipline Brewing Company, Code Beer Company and White Elm Brewing Company are all key breweries new to Lincoln and handing out stickers for the Challenge. The drive behind involving breweries was to create a connection to a complete meal, tying local food to local drink. Involving local breweries is a big step for the Challenge, as the novelty and desire for local beer can serve as an invitation to challengers, especially those who might not know as much about local food.

Code Beer Company is Lincoln’s newest brewery of the three, which opened its taproom last fall at 200 Antelope Valley Parkway. Kolby Wood, owner of White Elm, called Lincoln “one of the most supportive communities for local beer” in an interview with the Journal Star. Zipline is the oldest participating brewery, and still making bounds in the community. The company opened a taproom in Omaha this summer while the Lincoln taproom currently offers 14 original Zipline brews and two guest taps.

Other participating restaurants include many that have been with the Eat Local Challenge for a few years. These restaurants give out stickers to diners and are strong supporters of the farm-to-table movement throughout Lincoln. Prairie Plate Restaurant and Hub Cafe are both participating restaurants proud of their farm-to-table philosophy and support of many of the same vendors that sell directly to Open Harvest and the Old Cheney Road Farmers Market. Other favorite restaurants taking in coordination with Eat Local include: Le Quartier Bakery, Goldenrod Pastries, Maggie’s Vegetarian Wraps, Pepe’s Bistro, HF Crave and Piedmont Bistro. The involvement of such wide-ranging styles of restaurants is promising for the community by showing Lincoln how valuable and versatile local food can be. This is part of the overall goal of Eat Local, to show participants that local food is much larger than they ever thought it could be. By building relationships between local farms, businesses and consumers the local economy is boosted and perpetuated by such support. All in all, people shop and support along habitual lines, and Eat Local gives consumers the opportunity to incorporate new, mutually beneficial habits into their lives.

Challengers can also earn stickers by attending Eat Local events such as the Urban Homestead Cooking series or the Local Vendors Week showcase at Open Harvest. The Urban Homestead Cooking series is a series of classes offered through a partnership of Open Harvest, Community Crops and the Lincoln Asian Community and Cultural Center. The series focused on using local, sustainably sourced food and knowledge to share around-the-world recipes from Japanese, Brazilian, and Yazidi cultures. The series focuses on growing self-sufficient knowledge by creating an environment for hands-on learning. The final class in the series will take place next Tuesday, September 26th at Antelope Church of the Brethren and feature Brazilian feijoada, salada de palmitos, and pao de queijo.

Local Vendors Week will be starting this Friday at Open Harvest (16th and South) and will feature one to two Nebraskan farmers each day. Vendors will be prepared to give samples, answer questions, and provide demonstrations all week. Participants including Branched Oak Farms, Spiritus Vitae Botanicals, Davey Road Ranch and Crazy Gringa Hot Sauce will be showcased through September 30th. Much of these vendors are stationed within an hour of Lincoln, throughout Waverly, Fremont, Raymond and York.

For more action on the local markets, the Old Cheney Farmers Market, taking place from 10-2 on Sundays, is another proud participant of the Eat Local Challenge. The Old Cheney Road Farmers Market is another great opportunity to connect with many of the vendors featured at Local Vendors week! This farmers market features two favorite food trucks, Daffodil Gourmet Catering and Manila Bay, serving Mediterranean and Filipino food. OCRFM gives customers the unique opportunity to support the local markets even by using SNAP/EBT credits, allowing everyone in the community to have access to fresh, local food.

By bringing together nearly 50 unique Nebraskan farmers and organic vendors the Eat Local Challenge fights the mass production and waste involved in the cash crop, fast-food industry of our world. Living in Nebraska gives the perfect opportunity to act as an example for other communities interested in the local food movement. Local food is important because it protects the environment by supporting organic, sustainable farming practices. Oak Ridge Hydroponic from Ord, NE is one such sustainable practice. Hydroponics uses systems of water and nutrient lines to grow plants in farms that utilize less space, energy and water than traditional acreages. The Community Crops organization, another key supporter of the Challenge, offers sustainable and do-it-yourself minded subsistence gardens throughout Lincoln.

For more information of the Eat Local Challenge and the full list of participating restaurants, check out the website, or the Facebook page.

