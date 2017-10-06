CommunityLNK

First Friday Events: Oct. 6



By Hailey Krueger

Oct. 6, 2017

Here are just some of today’s First Friday Art Walk events around town.

Sexpertise Planned Parenthood Benefit

1867 Bar is hosting an October First Friday event sponsored by Planned Parenthood. From 8PM to 2AM enjoy performances from bands, comedians, two numbers from Mrs. Yuka Lame, a sex quiz, and Planned Parenthood speakers.

Wes Staley

From 7:30PM to 10 PM, Blueberry Center Gallery will be showing oil paintings by Wes Staley. His work deals with trauma and PTSD symptoms through surrealism and symbolism.

Craig Roper

At Iron Tail Gallery, a show by artist Craig Roper will be open to the public. Playwrights from The Angels Theatre Company will perform their monologues based on certain pieces throughout the night.

Ghost Stories

Beginning at 6:30PM, Gallery 9 will feature new media works by artist Carol Devall, paintings by Vonni Sparks, and collages by Megan Startman. Free parking is available behind the building.

Noyes Gallery

Noyes Gallery will host their First Friday Opening with curators Ramona Fink, Duane Piper, and more. The event is from from 6PM-9PM and is kid-friendly.

Haymarket

The Haymarket Youth Festival will be open to the public from 6PM to 10PM downtown on P Street. It will feature live music, art, and more.

Bijoux

Stella Collective will host Bijoux Deco Jewelers to showcase their new collection which explores space, the moon, and more. There will be wine and beer provided as well.

Cuba

At Chez Hay, a photo gallery will be put on display about the streets of Cuba. Created by Courey Rorke Photography, the show will focus on the mainly unseen side of life in today’s Cuba.

Hailey Krueger is an editorial intern with KZUM.