First Friday Fundraiser to Benefit Local Oakland Fire Victim’s Family

By Doug Staggs

Jan. 6, 2016

Just over a month ago, the nation was shocked and saddened by the Oakland Ghost Ship fire tragedy. As the depth of the catastrophe was realized, our community was distraught to learn that one of its own was claimed by the fire.

Nicole Siegrist, or Denalda Nicole Renae as she was also known, was a Lincoln native that had strong ties to our city’s art and music scenes. After graduating from Lincoln Southwest High School, she went on to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pursue a degree in textile clothing and design. Siegrist was always known as an artistic spirit who performed shows with her band Introflirt. She moved to Oakland to pursue her dreams of art and music and that passion is what brought her to Ghost Ship on that night in December.

Here in Lincoln, the art community is coming together to honor her legacy and remember a friend now gone. A celebration of her life will be hosted downtown tonight as part of the monthly First Friday events. Whitney Williams, curator of III of Cups is organizing the event to raise funds to help support Siegrist’s family.

“When I heard of the tragedy that occurred on December 2, I was terrified, saddened, and shocked. As I scrolled through the list of people that were reported as missing my heart sank when I saw her name and many others,” Williams said. “I didn’t know what to think or how to feel besides scared for everyone who was involved. This was the worst thought to know so many people were suffering and know that they would have to deal with a lot of grief made me want to do something to help.”

Siegrist’s mother Carol spent significant time in Oakland after the fire awaiting news on her daughter. Proceeds from the event will directly support the family, travel expenses and any other costs that may occur because of this tragedy.

The celebration of life is not only a memorial for Siegrist, but for all of the artists and musicians affected by this disaster. From a more personal point of view, Williams admitted, being an artist working out of a communal studio space/building herself, that this could happen to anyone, anywhere and that is a painful realization to accept. She decided to do something to help out, contacting artists in the Lincoln community and out of state that may or may not have known Denalda, but knew would possibly want to help.

The response impressed Williams.

“I requested people send anything art related in honor of Denalda Nicole to set up a silent auction to have all proceeds donated to her mother,” she said. “The outpouring of love and support was absolutely amazing.”

Over 50 pieces of art and other donations came in from across the country and Williams received many messages from people that wanted to express that this process helped them with their grieving.

These items will be up for silent auction Friday to benefit the family. Artists donating pieces to the auction include Amber Stevens, Kate Running, Plato Chan, Steve Andel, Hana Zara and many others.

In addition to the auction, a GoFundME exists to help support the family through direct contributions. Anyone who knew Nicole, or is another member of the art community wanting to show solidarity is welcome to the event.

Williams is grateful for everyone involved in helping to pull the event off.

“Thank you to everyone who donated and helped make this a huge success,” she said. “Let’s make this event a night for Denalda, her family, friends and loved ones.”

Where: Parrish Projects, 1410 O St. Studio #8

When: Friday, Jan 6th auction bidding runs from 6:30-11pm. Auction items can be paid for and picked up after 11pm Friday, or on Saturday from 1-8pm. Donations will be accepted throughout the event.

Doug Staggs is part of KZUM’s internship program.