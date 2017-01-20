Front Page

Five Bands Set for KZUM’s 39th Birthday Bash February 4 at Duffy’s Tavern

Celebrate 39 years of local radio in Lincoln at KZUM’s 39th Birthday Bash on Saturday, February 4 at Duffy’s Tavern, 1412 O St.

The evening will also celebrate the station’s upcoming fund drive, February 8-15, and mark the release of the third volume in KZUM’s local music compilation series.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with music beginning at 8 p.m. and going through the night with:

Hakim



Mad Dog and the 20/20s



Kait Berreckman



Levi William Band



Verse and the Vices



KZUM DJs Polar Bear (“Play That Funky Music White Boys”) and $pencelove (“The Message”)

We’ll also be releasing KZUM’s 3rd Compilation Album of Nebraska Music, featuring artists like Bogusman, Hector Anchondo Band, Andrea von Kampen, Red Cities, Walk By Sea, The Hottman Sisters, Ozark Hutch, Edem Soul Music, The Morbs, The Inbetweens, those listed on our line up above and more!

Raffle prizes and giveaways will be handed out throughout the night. All proceeds from your $5 cover benefit KZUM.

RSVP on the Facebook event page.