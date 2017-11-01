CommunityLNK

Fundraiser to Benefit Tugboat Gallery Friday

By Angel Mai

Nov. 1, 2017

Tugboat Gallery is hosting Keep Tugboat Afloat on Friday from 7-10 p.m. The silent auction and fundraiser aims to raise enough money to keep the gallery going another three years.

The gallery opened in 2005 at the alley entrance of the original location of Gomez Art Supply at 1028 O St., by Jake Gillespie, Peggy Gomez and Joey Lynch, who organized a “one night only” exhibit in the basement of the building. With people lining up through the alley and around the corner, these volunteers knew they needed a gallery like Tugboat.

After a year, Gomez Art Supply relocated to its present location at 120 N. 14th St., Parrish building in the heart of downtown in 2006, bringing along the gallery. While Gillespie and Lynch moved away, Nolan Tredway joined the Tugboat team in 2008 after the renovation of the second story of the Parrish was complete. Lisa Guevara is their newest partner, having been with the gallery for about a year.

Tugboat is a non-commission gallery, completely run by volunteers. Gomez is thankful for all the work involved and notes that she wouldn’t be able to do it alone.

“We have two fabulous interns, Kyle Choy and Kat Hedges,” Gomez said. “Drew Nelson, who created the Tugboat website, volunteers his time to update our website. We all keep the gallery going by curating shows, doing wall preparation, hanging posters, sweeping and mopping, and all the behind-the-scenes stuff that is not so glamorous.”

She credits Parrish owner Jim Stevens for leading the renovation of the second floor, insisting on creative-minded tenants, which now fill the space.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 12-5 p.m. on Saturdays, existing solely on donations.

“Each piece that has been donated is wonderful,” said Gomez. “We appreciate the generosity of the artists who are asked so often to donate their artwork. The last time we had a fundraiser was 3 years ago.”