Golden State Lone Star Revue 10.11.17 | Zoo Bar

By Hailey Krueger

Photos by Stephanie Paul

Oct. 16, 2017

Golden State Lonestar Revue returned to the Zoo Bar last Wednesday to kick off their national tour.

Longtime blues fans enthusiastically welcomed the all-star band to the stage, thrilled to see them return to Lincoln.

Leader Mark Hummel sang loudly and rambunctiously, and inspired audience members to get up and dance to his skillful harmonica solos.

The group is made up of talented blues enthusiasts, Mark Hummel himself winning a Blues Music Award while bassist RW Grigsby was nominated twice for the prestigious honor. They performed a mix of new and old songs as well as several covers the audience loved. Their show made it clear that Lincoln and The Zoo Bar will always happily host the band, and they have a great tour ahead.

Hailey Krueger and Stephanie Paul are multimedia interns for KZUM.