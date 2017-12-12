Front Page

The Great Winter Ramble: A Benefit for Nebraska Artists at Folk Alliance

A marquee lineup of Nebraska songwriters will be featured at KZUM’s inaugural Great Winter Ramble on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at the Pla More Ballroom, 6600 W. O St.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with music stating around 7 p.m. Performers include:

Mike Semrad and the River Hawks

Andrea von Kampen

Matt Cox

Evan Bartels

Jack Hotel

Will Hutchinson

All proceeds from The Great Winter Ramble will benefit KZUM’s Nebraska artists showcase at the Folk Alliance International Conference in Kansas City, Feb. 14-18, 2018.

Food by Lippy’s BBQ will be available for purchase and a silent auction of items from local businesses will also be held. Lippy’s will generously donate all food sales to KZUM.

The Great Winter Ramble will also serve as the release party for Mike Semrad’s debut solo record, Cloud or Mountain. All artists are donating their time to perform.

The nonprofit Folk Alliance International Conference bills itself as “the world’s largest gathering of the folk music industry and community.” In 2017 the conference featured attendees from 27 countries including professionals in radio, music journalism, booking, label management and artist representation.

For the first time, KZUM has organized a contingent of staff, volunteers and performers to attend the conference. The station will operate a booth in the convention space and, most importantly, one of the coveted private showcase rooms where a rotation of Nebraska artists will perform each night in front of potentially hundreds of industry professionals.

Money raised at The Great Winter Ramble will be used to cover expenses for the conference, the showcase room, travel and lodging.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 day of. You can purchase them here on our website.

And don’t forget to RSVP on the Facebook event page.

