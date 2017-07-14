Front Page

Hear Archive of Special Live Broadcast from Omaha Girls Rock

KZUM’s X-Rated: Women in Music broadcast a special episode live from The Holland Center in Omaha on July 13, 2017.

The venue hosted the weeklong Omaha Girls Rock day camp, which seeks to use musical experience and collaboration to cultivate strong values in young women. X-Rated host Shannon Claire, who facilitated a workshop on women in radio the prior day at the camp, spoke with staff, campers and Omaha artist Edem Soul Music, who also performed two songs.

To find out more about Omaha Girls Rock, visit omahagirlsrock.com.

Listen to the full broadcast: