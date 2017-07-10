CommunityLNK

Hear Lincoln Concert Series Returns To Tower Square August 4

Hear Lincoln, the weekly outdoor concert series that was set in downtown Lincoln between 2011 and 2015, is returning to Tower Square, 13th & P, beginning Aug. 4. The nine-week season will run every Friday through Sept. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. each week.

The series returns through a partnership between Hear Nebraska and KZUM and is presented by Downtown Lincoln Association.. The family-friendly concerts are free to attend.

Following a year off in 2016, Hear Lincoln, which was previously held over the lunch hour, is shifting to its new time based on the success of Hear Grand Island, a similar series held in the evening. The concerts offer an opportunity for audiences to connect with a diverse lineup of bands that contribute to Lincoln’s arts community and culture, including performers of folk, country, funk, indie, hip hop and more.

The series will wrap up with a special show on Sept. 29 during the second night of the Lincoln Calling music festival, on the Night Market Stage, located on 14th St., from O to P.

KZUM is proud to partner in bringing this excellent series back to the community.

Hear Lincoln lineup:

Aug. 4: Jack Hotel and Risky Clique

Aug. 11: Evan Bartels & The Stoney Lonesomes and Orion Walsh & The Rambling Hearts

Aug. 18: Mobius and Lucas Kellison Duo

Aug. 25: I Forgot To Love My Father and Hana Zara

Sept. 1: Phip Phippa and M Shah

Sept. 8: blet and Jens Lehman & the Time Cops

Sept. 15: Andrea von Kampen and Mike Semrad

Sept. 22: Gabe Nelson w/Pants and Clay

Sept. 29: Mad Dog & The 20/20s and Ro Hempel Band