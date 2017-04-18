Front Page
How’s It Growin’ Garden Talk & Nature Walk Series Continues May 20
Bob Henrickson and Bertine Loop, hosts of KZUM’s “How’s It Growin’?” call-in gardening talk program (Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-noon), are hosting a Garden Talk and Nature Walk series with events through September. Here are photos from events so far, along with a schedule of upcoming events below.
The next event is Birds, Blooms and Brews, on Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. at Spring Creek Prairie Audobon Center, 11700 SW 100 St., Denton.
Join Bob & Bertine on Saturday, May 20th from 10-11am for a Wildcrafting & Wildlfowers walk on the beautiful and expensive tallgrass prairie at Spring Creek. For more information about the 1st Annual Birds, Blooms, & Brews weekend event please contact Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center at 402-797-2301.
Photos from the Nature Hike in Wilderness Park on April 15, 2016, led by Bob and Bertine, who taught how to identify important native plants and how to identify and harvest wild plants as spring greens. Photos by James Dean
Upcoming Events
Sat, MAY 20, 21: BIRDS, BLOOMS & BREWS
- June 23th 3:00-5pm at the Ferguson House
- Prairie Pines Partners to promote and participate
Sat, JUNE 3, 10 a.m.-noon: GARDENING IN SMALL SPACES
Partner with CROPS and Southern Heights Food Forest located at Southern Heights Presbyterian church at 40th & Old Cheney.
Join Bob & Bertine at the Southern Heights Food Forest to learn about successful gardening in small spaces by using containers. We will also tour the Southern Heights Food forest, Nature Explore Classroom and CROPS community garden.
Sun, JULY 23: NATURAL HEALING WITH HERBS
Exploring common uses for medicinal herbs and healing power of seasonal produce. Joining us will be a panel of certified clinical herbalists to discuss this important subject, including—Nicole Saville of Spritis Vitae Botanicals in Lincoln, Nicholas Schnell of Four Winds Healing Center in Omaha and Alex Svoboda of Arise Botanicals in Lincoln. Guests will be encouraged to talk about favorite herbal plants and some of their own tried and true herbal remedies.
AUGUST 12th: Prairie Pines Nature Walk
Join Bob & Bertine for a nature walk and garden talk from 10am-noon out at Prairie Pines Arboretum Second Saturday Event on August 12th!
The Prairie Pines Nature Preserve at 112 & Adams will be open to the public all day from 8 AM to 5 PM. Cat House Coffee & Smoothies will be available from 9 AM – 1 PM in Virginia’s Garden behind the Visitor Center. A barista will provide your favorite morning-upper, whether a latte or a smoothie. Nature is the best “upper” so relax in the garden with friends or take a quiet walk on the trails. Some Second Saturdays will also have special events and activities for kids! All children must be accompanied by adults. Sorry no pets –wildlife rule!
September 17: Chef Talk, 3-5 p.m.,The Hub Cafe
Join Bob & Bertine at the Hub Café to learn about tasty tips and cooking techniques from Chef Andrew of the Hub Café and Chef Renee with Prairie Plate Restaurant.
