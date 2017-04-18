Front Page

How’s It Growin’ Garden Talk & Nature Walk Series Continues May 20

Bob Henrickson and Bertine Loop, hosts of KZUM’s “How’s It Growin’?” call-in gardening talk program (Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-noon), are hosting a Garden Talk and Nature Walk series with events through September. Here are photos from events so far, along with a schedule of upcoming events below.

The next event is Birds, Blooms and Brews, on Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. at Spring Creek Prairie Audobon Center, 11700 SW 100 St., Denton.

Join Bob & Bertine on Saturday, May 20th from 10-11am for a Wildcrafting & Wildlfowers walk on the beautiful and expensive tallgrass prairie at Spring Creek. For more information about the 1st Annual Birds, Blooms, & Brews weekend event please contact Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center at 402-797-2301.

Photos from the Nature Hike in Wilderness Park on April 15, 2016, led by Bob and Bertine, who taught how to identify important native plants and how to identify and harvest wild plants as spring greens. Photos by James Dean

Upcoming Events

Sat, MAY 20, 21: BIRDS, BLOOMS & BREWS

