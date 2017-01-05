CommunityLNK

January First Friday Preview

By Hannah Rivers

Jan. 5. 2017

The hustle and bustle that characterizes the holiday season is officially over, but life still goes on. A new year lies ahead of us and with it comes both entirely novel events and new versions of some old favorites. One of the first major happenings of 2017 in Lincoln is January’s First Friday. Art galleries will be showcasing the latest creations in various mediums, while concert venues and bars will be hosting a range of rousing music shows.

At the Bourbon this Friday, Risky Clique will be playing with Mobius and Domestica. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $5 for those 21 and older, while the cost for the 18 and up set is $7. More information here.

Long time Lincoln staples the Mezcal Brothers will be playing their unique blend of rock and rockabilly at the Zoo Bar on Friday evening. The show will begin at 5 p.m. For more information about the Mezcal Brothers visit the Facebook event page.

Starting at 9 p.m., three bands will be playing at Gray’s Keg Saloon: Till Hell, Leighton and The Sadistic Tones. The music style is punk/alternative and there is no cover. For more information go to the Facebook event page.

First Friday at Crescent Moon will include photography by Chaxl and music by Derek Dibbern. The event begins at 8 p.m. and concludes at 10 p.m. For more information visit the Crescent Moon website.

At the Tugboat Gallery — located in Parrish Studios — the show, titled Disembodied Vessels, will be opening on Friday. It will run from 7-10 p.m and will close on Jan. 28. The main part of the show consists of three multimedia performances choreographed by Jordan Reanne Patt. Also featured is art and music by Leaves Brown, an installation by playwright and artist Robert Stewart and music by The Mighty Vitamins. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

Also located in Parrish Studios is the Blueberry Center Gallery. Their First Friday exhibit is titled ITISABANANA, which will feature recent works by Cortland Kerwin. The show begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

A new art exhibit will be opening at the Burkholder Project this Friday: the

30th annual Artists Choosing Artists. It will run from Jan. 6-31. Work in various mediums by over 45 Burkholder artists will be showcased. For more information, visit the Burkholder project website.

At the Lux Center, two exhibits will be opening from 5-8 p.m. (both running until Jan. 27). Carol Long—who is interested in ceramics and influenced by nature—will display her work in the East Gallery. In the West Gallery, Jave Yoshimoto will be showing his paintings, in which he addresses the issue of social amnesia. For more information, visit the Lux Center’s website.

For January’s First Friday, Gallery 9 will have an opening reception from 6:30-9:30 p.m. for their group show, Not Just Comics. The show draws inspiration from comic books, illustration and graphic art. Featured artists include: Bob Hall, Chris Ralston, Andrea Davis, Bea Huff, Pawl Tisdale and Ben Bird. For more information, visit the Gallery 9 website.

Parrish Studios’ III of Cups will host a Celebration of Life for Denalda Nicole Renae Siegrist at 6:30 p.m. She was originally from Lincoln and was a part of the art community before she moved on to pursue more in Chicago and California. She was a wonderful, bright and free spirited woman who impacted a lot of people. She will be dearly missed and loved by so many. A silent auction comprised of artists from Nebraska, California, Missouri, and New York in honor of Denalda Nicole Renaae. All proceeds and donations will go to her family. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. (Text from Facebook event page).

Hannah Rivers is a KZUM intern.