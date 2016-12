CommunityLNK

Josh Hoyer and Gerardo Meza at Soup & Songs | 12.18.16



Photos by Cameron O’Brien

Dec. 21, 2016

Lincoln’s Josh Hoyer and Gerardo Meza played the Ferguson House Sunday evening for the third show in this season’s Soup & Songs series at The Ferguson House on Sunday, December 18, 2016.

View the full photo album on KZUM’s Flickr.

Cameron O’Brien is one of KZUM’s tireless fall interns.