Josh Hoyer to Compete on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

By Annie Bohling

Feb. 14, 2017

The 12th season of NBC’s competitive singing TV show, “The Voice,” will feature Josh Hoyer, of Lincoln, as one of the participants.

“A friend in the industry encouraged me to audition for ‘The Voice’ on NBC,” Hoyer said in an emailed statement. “I felt it was a cool way to possibly reach a wider audience and share our distinct brand of soul, funk and R&B, which is founded on the principle that music can encourage, empower and connect people to fight the good fight.”

Hoyer’s audition for “The Voice” airs as part of the season premiere at 7 p.m. CST on Feb. 27.

Hoyer is a long-time musician, recording artist and booking agent out of Lincoln. Active on the local scene since the 1990s, he has recorded and performed with Electric Soul Method and Sons of 76, among others. His current band, Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal, consistently draws a crowd whenever it brings its lively act to stages in Lincoln, and after tours in the U.S., the band’s success is growing overseas. Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal will kick off its European tour in Hamberg, Germany, on March 2. Hoyer will watch himself in the first pre-recorded episode of “The Voice,” and then he’ll be busy with the tour.

“Music is a common thread in the fabric of humanity across the globe, and I am honored and humbled for this opportunity to share Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal’s voice with anyone and everyone that can hear it,” Hoyer said in the statement.

Hoyer is the second Lincolnite to compete in “The Voice.” Hannah Huston finished third overall in the 10th season of the show.

Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal have six shows in the states before heading overseas. The dates are:

Feb. 16 at Ophelia’s in Denver

Feb. 17 at the VFW Hall in Imperial, Nebraska

Feb. 18 at Kelsey’s in North Platte, Nebraska

Feb. 19 at the Corner Bar in Fremont, Nebraska

Feb. 24 at the Zoo Bar in Lincoln, Nebraska

Feb. 25 at the Jackpot Music Hall in Lawrence, Kansas

Annie Bohling is one of KZUM’s tireless interns.