Front Page

Killigans Bringing 16th ‘Wreck The Halls’ Benefit, Ugly Sweater Party to 1867 Saturday

By Karynn Brown

Dec. 7, 2017

This Saturday, “Wreck the Halls” comes to 1867 Bar (14th & O) for a night of holiday music with a rock star flair. An annual event put on by local band, The Killigans, the holiday show serves as one-part rock show, one-part winter clothing drive and one-part ugly sweater party.

2017 marks the sixteenth year of “Wreck the Halls,” which will also feature performance by Sweats, Bomb Earth and 138, a Misfits Tribute.

In years past the event has featured midwestern touring bands including Chicago’s 6’10. This year, artists hail from across the country. Oregon’s Sweats and Omaha’s 138 Misfits tribute band will share the stage with locals Bomb Earth and The Killigans.

The Killigans have been using their loyal local fan base to raise winter gear for outreach programs at the annual event throughout the years. This year, they will be collecting new or gently used hats and gloves for Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach. Past drives have benefited the People’s City Mission.

This year’s event will also feature an information booth by Nowear BMX, a local organization started by Karl Hinkley the sponsors youth BMX biking programs. Working since 2010, Nowear BMX is a brand, community, and stunt team based in Unadilla, Neb. Aiming to create a supportive community for extreme sports, the company sells bike parts and gear, as well as providing a practice space for BMX and holding competitive events. Their yearly Corn Huckit Jam draws crowds and live music to Unadilla each August for a classic BMX jam.

The event promises to be a mixed bag of high energy music. The Killigans have a classic, anthem-laden punk-folk sound that has landed them in Universal Studio’s Robin Hood,” produced five full-length albums and a single. After making music for over a decade their sound is confident and well-loved.

Revived locals Bomb Earth will also be playing the show. Started in 2000 as Westside Proletariat and after a break in 2006, the five-piece hardcore/metal/punk band has returned to the stage and studio in 2017 dubbed Bomb Earth.

Portland, Ore., bad Sweats bring an intense hardcore, metal sound with harsh vocals and fast, heavy rhythms. 138 is a Misfits tribute band from Omaha, playing covers of the iconic horror punk band.

The event encourages attendees to bring new or gently hats or gloves, and to dress in their ugly sweater best for a night of holiday hard rock and local goodwill.

More information via the Facebook event page.

Karynn Brown is an editorial intern with KZUM.