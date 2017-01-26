Front Page

KZUM 39th Anniversary Fund Drive is Feb. 8-15

KZUM’s first fund drive of 2017 is set for Feb. 8-15, 2017.

Listener support continues to be the number one source of income for KZUM, accounting for about two-thirds of the station’s annual operating budget. Your dollars support not only the sustainability of local radio in Lincoln, but its growth as well. And listener support also helps establish KZUM’s viability to be eligible for other major funding sources, with the station working toward its goal of raising $300,000 by the end of fiscal year 2017, to continue to qualify for Corporation for Public Broadcasting grant dollars.

Scheduled to coincide with the 39th anniversary of KZUM’s first official broadcast on Valentine’s Day 1978, the week will be KZUM’s first major fundraising effort since its record-setting fall fund drive last September. During that campaign, listeners raised just over $45,000 to help meet KZUM’s goal of $300,000 raised in fiscal year 2016. This goal was established by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting as what stations KZUM’s size must raise locally to qualify for grant dollars the station has used to supplement its operating budget for at least the last 15 years. This was a change in requirements over the last few years, up from the longtime $100,000 local fundraising requirement. We estimate that close to $319,000 was raised during the fiscal year, which ended on Sept. 30, 2016, setting a new record for KZUM.

You can donate anytime before the start of the fund drive to enjoy kicking back and knowing you did your part to support local radio in Lincoln. Make your donation now, right here on our website and you’ll be eligible for these new thank you gifts:

$35: KZUM sticker

$50:NEW KZUM 2017 Local Music Compilation CD or download card, Mug and Coffee from the Mill KZUM sticker

$89.30:NEW KZUM T-shirt, 2017 Local Music Compilation CD or download card, Mug and Coffee from The Mill, KZUM sticker

$120NEW KZUM Umbrella, NEW KZUM T-shirt, 2017 Local Music Compilation CD or download card, Mug and Coffee from The Mill, KZUM sticker

$365In addition to all of the above gifts, receive a KZUM Day Sponsorship – we’ll work with you to air eight announcements on the day of your choice to honor a birthday, anniversary, memorial or other occasion on KZUM.

$500In addition to all of the $120 gifts, receive a one hour guest DJ slot. You pick the music (FCC compliant, of course) and we’ll push the buttons!