KZUM Accepting Donations of Music, Books and Stereo Gear

KZUM is currently accepting donations of gently used music, books and stereo gear that will be sold at our annual Record and Junk sale in April.

Playable vinyl, CDs and cassette tapes, along with books in fair condition and working stereo equipment may be dropped off at KZUM’s office during business hours, Monday-Friday, 8:30-4:30 p.m. KZUM is located near 48th and Calvert, at 3534 S 48th St., Suite 6. Note that on Wednesday, March 15, we will be open for special limited hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations are being accepted through March 31st. If you have a large collection that will not fit in your vehicle, we may be able to schedule a pickup. Please call 402-474-5086 ext 0 with inquires. The value of your donations may be tax deductible and documentation will be provided upon request.

KZUM will not be accepting any classical music or textbooks. We reserve the right to refuse any donation for any reason.

All materials will be used to benefit KZUM at our upcoming Record and Junk sale, to be scheduled in April. Thank you for considering the station as you do your spring cleaning!