KZUM and Gray’s Keg Saloon Present Dale Watson And His Lonestars May 28

KZUM and Gray’s Keg Saloon are pleased to present Dale Watson and His Lonestars, live in concert on Sunday, May 28, 9 p.m., at Gray’s Keg Saloon in Lincoln.

From Austin, Texas, the modern-day torch-bearer of authentic country music, Watson is carrying on the honky-tonk tradition with his unique brand of Ameripolitan music. From his 2015 studio album, “Call Me Insane” to his 2016 rock-and-country covers collection, “Under The Influence” to his most recent release with his good friend Ray Benson (Asleep At The Wheel), “Dale & Ray,” Watson works at a pace that matches his commanding stage presence. We’re please to present his next Lincoln stop on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.

That’s Sunday, May 28, 9 p.m., with Lincoln’s Wendy and the Lost Boys. Gray’s Keg Saloon is located at 140 N 20th Street (20th & O). Advance tickets are available for purchase at the bar. For more information, visit Gray’s Keg Saloon’s website and RSVP on the Facebook event page.