KZUM Transmission Issues

If you live in the Lincoln area, you have likely been hearing periodic dropouts, or buffering, in the KZUM over-the-air signal.

On December 6, we began work with an engineer to determine the source of the problem. We discovered that a high amount of noise on the frequencies close to the one on which our studio-to-transmitter audio link operates is causing intermittent interference. In the years since the link first went live, more and more communications equipment has been installed at our transmitter site, contributing to this extra noise.

This does not affect KZUM’s online stream.

We are hard at work on a new link solution, but we are waiting on some infrastructure to be in place. We expect that to happen soon and hope to be up and running on the new link by February. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and we thank you for your patience as we work to restore a consistent broadcast signal.