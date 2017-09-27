Front Page

KZUM Seeking New Board Member Applications

The Sunrise Communications Inc., board of directors is currently accepting applications to fill one upcoming vacancy for a three-year term to begin in January 2018. The 11-member body is responsible for overseeing the operations of KZUM.

If you are energetic about KZUM and the Lincoln community and you have ideas to help drive the success of the organization and contribute to continuing growth, we want to hear from you! Applications are being accepted through Friday, Oct. 6.

Applicants should be prepared to sit on a working board that meets about once per month, plus other committee work as assigned.

Questions should be directed to KZUM General Manager Kerry Semrad at gm@kzum.org or 402-474-5086, ext. 5.

For more details and to apply, visit the online submission form.

Thank you for your interest!