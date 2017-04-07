Front Page

KZUM Summer Concert Series Lineup Announced

KZUM is proud to announce the schedule of performers for its 2017 summer concert series at Stransky Park in Lincoln.

Concerts will begin at 7 p.m. every Thursday — weather permitting — from May 25 through August 3 at Stransky Park, 17th Street & Harrison Avenue (3 blocks south of South Street).

KZUM is entering its fourth year operating the concert series and this summer will mark the 14th consecutive year of live music at Stransky Park. The series will continue to be free and family friendly. It aims to present some of the best music talent in our area, in one of Lincoln’s most beautiful parks. The station views the series as an opportunity to provide an accessible venue for people in the area who can’t always attend late-night concerts in bars and clubs, believing that everyone should be able to experience the rich culture and music of our area.

Performers are supported in part by tips from the audience. Blankets and/or lawn chairs are encouraged. This year, food trucks and children’s activities will be present during the weekly concerts.

More information about the series can be found throughout the season on Facebook (facebook.com/stranskyconcerts) and the KZUM website (kzum.org). Cancellation information will be announced on these platforms and on KZUM 89.3 FM by 5 p.m. each Thursday.