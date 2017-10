Front Page

KZUM Will Be Signed Off the Air for Scheduled Power Outage Late Wednesday Into Early Thursday

A planned power outage for electrical work that will affect KZUM’s transmitter site has been scheduled by Lincoln Electric System to begin at 11 p.m. on Wednesday. KZUM will temporarily sign off the air at that time, until power is restored, which is expected within 3-6 hours.

KZUM.org will continue to stream normal programming.