Edem Soul Music Soup & Songs January 22 | Tickets Available Now

Edem Soul Music Soup & Songs January 22

KZUM’s second season of the Soup & Songs concert series will be held monthly between Oct. 23, 2016 and March 19, 2017 at the historic Ferguson House, near 16th & H Street in Lincoln.

The next installment will feature a performance by Edem Soul Music on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2016, 5-7 p.m. Based in Omaha, Edem Soul Music sings in her native tongue called ‘Ga’ from Ghana, West Africa, as well as English. She uses the sounds the rhythmic sounds of her Djembe’s with ukulele and the angelic sounds of her voice, to take you to an unforgettable place.

Listen to her in-studio interview and performance on KZUM’s “The Language of Music” program in August.





Join us for delicious food in the cozy living room at the Ferguson House for great, intimate performances from some of the area’s most talented performers.

We’re also proud to welcome our friends at Open Harvest Co-op Grocery, Sweet Minou and Goldenrod Pastries as sponsors this year. Open Harvest will be providing delicious soup straight from their deli, to go with desserts from Sweet Minou and Goldenrod, plus sides and beverages. Everything is included in the price of admission at each date.

New for this year, we’re selling admission in advance here on our website. Due to the intimate size of the venue, we must cap attendance at 45 people for each date. We expect many of the dates to sell out, so act quickly to purchase your reservations here. We will update the website if a date does sell out in advance.

Single tickets are $15 and entitle you to admission, soup and other refreshments. Doors open at 5 p.m. for each event, with music going 5:30-6:30 p.m. Although you’re purchasing admission, we are unable to reserve specific seats for anyone. Additional people beyond seating capacity will not be admitted, but seats are first-come, first-serve for ticket holders.

Tickets may be purchased with a credit card here on our website or by calling the KZUM business office at 402-474-5086, Ext. 0, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They may also be purchased during the same hours in-person at our business office, 3534 S 48th St., Suite 6, with cash, check or card.

This year’s schedule of performers:

January 22: Edem Soul Music

Purchase tickets here