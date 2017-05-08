Front Page

KZUM’s Give To Lincoln Fund Drive May 12-18

KZUM’s Give to Lincoln Day fund drive runs May 12-18, 2017. One of the station’s three most important weeks of the year, this will be the second of three fund drives in 2017. For the first time, we are concentrating our summer fund drive efforts all on Give To Lincoln Day.

Make your contribution now on KZUM’s Give To Lincoln page.

Give To Lincoln Day is a city-wide day of charitable giving to the nonprofits that help make Lincoln a better place to live. All donations that a nonprofit receives through Give To Lincoln Day positions that organization to receive a larger proportion of the $350,000 matching funds pool. The day is made possible by the Lincoln Community Foundation with support from community partners.

During our Give To Lincoln Drive, your dollars do more. When you donate this week, you are helping KZUM to a larger slice of that matching funds pool, transforming your contribution into something even more powerful.

Local community support continues to account for about 75 percent of KZUM’s annual income. That means local listeners and businesses have kept KZUM on the air for over 39 years and have the power to sustain local radio in the coming months. Another significant portion of the station’s annual operating funds comes in the form of grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. KZUM has long been the recipient of these essential funds, currently about $70,000 annually. Beginning in 2016, the requirement for local dollars raised to qualify for that grant was raised from $100,000 annually to $300,000. KZUM listeners rose to the challenge, helping the station remain qualified for another. Now, we need to stay on pace to do the same thing in fiscal year 2017, which ends in September.

Your support is vital in so many ways. Not only does it help cover regular costs like rent, utilities and equipment maintenance, but it helps grow burgeoning efforts like our internship program, which has given young people in our community the opportunity to engage on a higher level while producing content for KZUM that help keeps you informed about what’s happening in your city. Or our new Podcast Partners program, where we invite other community groups to use our facilities and resources to produce enriching audio content to inform, educate and entertain even more people in Lincoln and around the world. Plus, there’s a new website in the works, a more robust and reliable audio link between our studio and transmitter, improved web streaming options, Stransky Park Concert Series improvements and much more.

Every dollar raised by KZUM gets put right back into serving our community with thoughtful, entertaining and informative radio programming, online content and community engagement.

This week, your dollars go further. Give To Lincoln Day is May 18 but all donations received between now and the end of that day help KZUM to a larger share of the matching funds pool.

Please make your contribution now via KZUM’s Give To Lincoln page.

Thank you for sustaining local radio in your community!