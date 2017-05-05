Front Page

Lincoln Calling Announces Headliners

By Ryan Evans

May 5, 2017

Lincoln Calling’s first round of performer announcements this week is an indication that the festival is gearing up for its biggest year yet.

The lineup announcement event Thursday at Duffy’s Tavern drew a crowd around the club’s outdoor screen for a special video unveiling.

Multi-platinum British pop star Charli XCX will close out the festival, which will also be headlined by California rock duo Best Coast and indie singer/songwriter Angel Olsen, of North Carolina. Charles Bradley and his Extraordinaires also return to the bill, bringing their expert soul and R&B to Lincoln after a necessary last-minute cancellation at last year’s festival.

Acclaimed Oklahoma singer/songwriter John Moreland, whose new album, “Big Bad Luv,” is out today, will make what’s believed to be his first Lincoln appearance.

Other national acts announced include hip hop artist Kemba, the electronic-infused rock-meets-hip hop of Detroit’s Flint Eastwood, singer/songwriter Frankie Cosmos, Cakes Da Killa, (Sandy) Alex G, Pup, Julie Byrne, Wand, Cakes Da Killa, Cayetana, Cupcakke, Future Punx and Navy Gangs. More national and Nebraska artists will be announced.

The festival, founded by Jeremy Buckley in 2003, is in its second year of production by Hear Nebraska. The music portion of the event is set for Sept. 28-30, 2017, at various downtown venues. The festival will include other events geared toward young professionals, entrepreneurs, and more.

Keep up to date with festival announcements, apply to volunteer and get your passes at LincolnCalling.com