Lincoln Exposed Celebrates 12 Years this Week

By Annie Bohling

Feb. 7, 2017

Downtown’s 14th and O streets will be flooded each night this week and weekend with the sounds and energy palpating from five venues hosting set after set of live music.

The 12th annual Lincoln Exposed festival begins Wednesday at 6 p.m. and continues each night through Saturday. Four nights, five venues and more than 100 musical acts: Lincoln Exposed is a celebration of local musical artists.

“To me, Lincoln Exposed is all about getting to go out in the middle of February when it’s freezing and running around, freezing, with all of your friends and exploring Lincoln as a music scene,” said Cortney Kirby, an organizer of the festival. “I don’t think people understand how crazy it is that there are 100 bands in Lincoln. There are plenty more than that, but there are 100 bands and that is so beautiful and it is something that we should celebrate.”

Kirby, who books bands for Duffy’s Tavern, said new bands are continually forming in Lincoln and the festival is a time for community members to discover not only new bands but an array of talent that they may not have otherwise sought out.

“My goal in this festival is to see every band in Lincoln that I’ve never seen,” said Spencer Munson, another organizer of the festival.

Listen to Lincoln Exposed organizers Cortney Kirby and Spencer Munson chat about the festival on KZUM’s “Story Strong” program, hosted by Annie Bohling:





The festival features performers of all types of genres.

“I think it’s pretty cool to see that there are so many different genres here,” Kirby said. “We have folk, we have Americana, we have hip hop, we have metal, we have pop. Anything you really want, it will be at one of those venues. And we try to split it up so that every night in every venue is totally unique.

“For example, a hip-hop artist will go and then a blues singer will go and then a pop-rock band will go up. So it’s just kind of all over the place, and I think it’s better to do it that way because you get a little bit of something that you probably wouldn’t have seen anywhere else.”

Munson said Lincoln Exposed organizers try every year to add new genres to the festival. This is the first year Lincoln Exposed features hip-hop, Munson said. International flavors, such as dub-reggae group 23rd Vibration and Kurdish group Golden Studio, will also be featured this year.

“We consider a little bit as far as the end of the evenings bands that will draw a crowd and that will be the excellent icing on the cake at the end of the evening,” Munson said. “But a lot of times we try to match the rookies with the vets so that they can interact, so they can possibly help each other in future down the road.”

Munson said Lincoln Exposed is a successful event in part because the bands enthusiastically support each other and because of sponsors as well as downtown businesses in general and the Downtown Lincoln Association. Events like Lincoln Exposed are important to the economic infrastructure of downtown Lincoln, Munson said.

Lincoln Exposed has grown from its beginnings of about 20 bands at two venues on two nights.

“It was Pete (Watters), the owner of The Zoo Bar, who 12 years ago was looking for something to excite Lincoln in the middle of the winter,” Munson said. “February is a rough month for everybody, it’s always very cold.

“From there, a lot of players have helped out. Josh Hoyer was a big part of it. Jon Dell was a big part of it. Jeremy Buckley has been involved for as long as I can remember. It’s always been very much a team effort.”

Lincoln Exposed will feature back-to-back sets of music starting as early as 6 p.m. at The Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, Bodega’s Alley, Bourbon Theatre and 1867 Bar. For more information, visit the Lincoln Exposed Facebook page.

“I feel like Lincoln, Nebraska, is so special and everyone is so supportive of each other that you can’t really top it,” Kirby said. “Lincoln is my favorite city and I love everyone involved here.”

Video by Hear Nebraska:



Annie Bohling is one of KZUM’s tireless interns. She also hosts “Story Strong” every Wednesday from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on KZUM.