Lincoln Exposed Photos: Four Days of Lincoln Music
The 12th year of Lincoln Exposed was the festival’s biggest yet, featuring 100 bands across five venues over four nights, Feb. 8-11. Here are some of our favorite photos featured in daily recaps from the festival (night 1, night 2, night 3, night 4). Photographs by KZUM intern Sarah Lemke and KZUM board member Kyle Gibson.
Check out all of KZUM’s Lincoln Exposed 2017 photos on our Flickr page.
23rd Vibration
A Different Breed
Bernardus
Bogusman
Bogusman
Emily Bass and the Near Miracle
Dylan Bloom Band
Floating Opera
Freakabout
GloWorm
Green Trees
Halfsies On A Bastard
Halfwit
Herbert’s Rainbow
Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band
Laughing Falcon
Sleep Sinatra & M Shah
Midland Band
Mobius
Phip Phippa
RIFT
SAS
Sputnik Kaputnik
The Inbetweens
Tonlode
Tonlode
Trash Kat
Tupelo Springfield
Warbonnet
Within Wilds
February 13th, 2017
