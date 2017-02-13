CommunityLNK

Lincoln Exposed Photos: Four Days of Lincoln Music

The 12th year of Lincoln Exposed was the festival’s biggest yet, featuring 100 bands across five venues over four nights, Feb. 8-11. Here are some of our favorite photos featured in daily recaps from the festival (night 1, night 2, night 3, night 4). Photographs by KZUM intern Sarah Lemke and KZUM board member Kyle Gibson.

23rd Vibration


A Different Breed


Bernardus


Bogusman


Bogusman


Emily Bass and the Near Miracle


Dylan Bloom Band


Floating Opera


Freakabout


GloWorm


Green Trees


Halfsies On A Bastard


Halfwit


Herbert’s Rainbow


Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band


Laughing Falcon


Sleep Sinatra & M Shah


Midland Band


Mobius


Phip Phippa


RIFT


SAS


Sputnik Kaputnik


The Inbetweens


Tonlode


Tonlode


Trash Kat


Tupelo Springfield


Warbonnet


Within Wilds

