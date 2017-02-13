CommunityLNK

Lincoln Exposed Photos: Four Days of Lincoln Music

The 12th year of Lincoln Exposed was the festival’s biggest yet, featuring 100 bands across five venues over four nights, Feb. 8-11. Here are some of our favorite photos featured in daily recaps from the festival (night 1, night 2, night 3, night 4). Photographs by KZUM intern Sarah Lemke and KZUM board member Kyle Gibson.

Check out all of KZUM’s Lincoln Exposed 2017 photos on our Flickr page.

Keep up to date. Follow @KZUMradio on Twitter and @KZUM89.3 on Instagram.. #ListenLocal #LNK #KZUM



23rd Vibration



A Different Breed



Bernardus



Bogusman



Bogusman



Emily Bass and the Near Miracle



Dylan Bloom Band



Floating Opera



Freakabout



GloWorm



Green Trees



Halfsies On A Bastard



Halfwit



Herbert’s Rainbow



Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band



Laughing Falcon



Sleep Sinatra & M Shah



Midland Band



Mobius



Phip Phippa



RIFT



SAS



Sputnik Kaputnik



The Inbetweens



Tonlode



Tonlode



Trash Kat



Tupelo Springfield



Warbonnet



Within Wilds