Live Music, Coat Drive to Benefit Yazidi Community Thursday

By Angel Mai

Oct. 25, 2017

Wyn Wiley and Lauren Frink are hosting a benefit music night this Thursday at The Studio LNK, 2124 Y St., beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20 cash to benefit refugees living in Lincoln. They will be also be collecting any and all coats, jackets, and sweaters. All money raised will be going to a local nonprofit that works with resettlement and much more for the Yazidis in Lincoln called Living LYfe.

The Studio LNK

is a community studio/event space in the corner of the Turbine Flats building that’s open for birthday parties, photo shoots, and workshops. The space features 22-foot tall white walls, a gathering space complete with a dining table, desks, a couch, and a 300-square foot photo studio sets up. The space also has access to a full kitchen, bathrooms, and changing rooms. Almost everything in the space was created and donated by local innovators who make their local goods in Nebraska.

Wiley and Frink work as a team behind The Studio LNK. Both call Nebraska home and wanted to created a space that offers opportunities for adventure and collaboration. The Studio LNK should be a place to make and build new relationships.

“Our main goal with the benefit is to show refugees and our community that all are welcome in our city. We got everything donated so all proceeds could go to a local organization working with refugees,” explained Frink. “The organization is called Living LYfE – all are encouraged to contribute because this organization is helping refugees find a place in our city and we should all be a part of that.

We want our studio to be a place that everyone is welcome, that anyone could use.”

“The clients I work with make my life full, and there’s always an adventure around the corner.,” Wiley said. “When you hop on board with me, you’re not a client, you’re a friend.”

Featured Performers include Crystal Davy, Jenny Hietbrink, Zach Davy and The Moore Brothers.

Crystal Davy released an album called Immigrants and Strangers on June 19, 2011. She has been the director of music ministries at Grace Chapel since 2006. After moving to Norfolk in 2000, Davy has grown to love the plains and the people who have built deep community here in Nebraska.

Jenny Hietbrink is an ambient folk and pop artist that began performing in 2014 with Sean Badeer in their band called The Blue North. Hietbrink is currently working on a solo project to be released in 2017. In November 2016, she released a track called “You and Me” to depict the beautiful but mess journey between a boy and his mother.

Zach Davy from Omaha considers himself an amateur player of music. He plays guitar in “The Yes, Ands” with bassist Andrew McGill, singer Crystal Davy, and drummer Joe Heider since they started writing together in 2016. They recently released a song called “I’m Not Fine” in March, which is about race and how real relationships and collaboration are the first steps to a united nation. The song seeks to reach across the divide of black and white in our culture and talk about the richness we find when we build relational bridges.

Find out more about Thursday’s event on its Facebook page.

