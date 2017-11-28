CommunityLNK

Memorials, Fundraisers Set for M&N Sandwich Owner Kusinski

By Ryan Evans

Nov. 28, 2017

Courtesy photo

Musicians and the public are invited to celebrate the life of Norm Kusinski this Saturday at The Zoo Bar during a memorial jam set for 5-9 p.m.

Kusinski, who owned Lincoln’s M&N Sandwich Shop, passed away this month. He was a longtime supporter of the local music, the blues and KZUM.

Known for his authentic Chicago-style pastrami and Italian beef, Kusinski is being remembered on social media this week for his kind heart, unique demeanor, love for music and, of course, his food.

This post on KZUM’s Facebook page garnered over 130 comments alone, which are well worth the read.

Saturday’s open stage jam follows a memorial service scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 640 N 56th St. That night, Lincoln’s Jerry Pranksters will donate money raised at their performance at Bodega’s Alley, which begins at 9 p.m. The band’s bassist, Brian Gerkensmeyer, has been instrumental in organizing support for Kusinski following his death.

An online crowd funding campaign has been set up to raise money for Kusinski’s memorial service and burial. You can contribute here at youcaring.com.

For information on other ways to donate, feel free to email programming@kzum.org or call 402-474-5086 extension 3.