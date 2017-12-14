CommunityLNK

Nebraska Funk & Soul Alliance Returns Saturday Across Five Venues to Benefit Youth Charities



By Karynn Brown

Dec. 14, 2017



The second annual Nebraska Funk and Soul Alliance hits downtown Lincoln this Saturday to benefit eight local nonprofits working with at-risk youth in our area.

Starting at 6 p.m., five venues across the 14th and O block will light up with 32 local bands and DJs playing the full range of jam, funk, soul and hip-hop styles.

The festival will take place across The Bourbon, Duffy’s, Bodega’s Alley, 1867 Bar and The Zoo Bar exclusively on Saturday night. In its second year, the Nebraska Funk and Soul Alliance has expanded to include three additional venues and twelve new bands to the jam-packed line up.

Sets for each band are slotted at approximately 30 to 45-minutes of stage time and transitions. Each venue offers its own schedule and lineup, available on Facebook.

This year’s event features a $20 cover. All performers are donating their time, so 100 percent of funds raised go directly to the eight nonprofit beneficiaries.

Lincoln organizations The Bay, Jacob’s Well, the Malone Center and Lighthouse, will receive a portion of the donations. Omaha’s Youth Care and Beyond, Youth Emergency Services, Youth Link and Omaha Home for Boys will all benefit from the event as well. These are local organizations rooted in providing outreach services for local youth. They work to provide food, housing, basic resources and education to homeless or at-risk teen and families.

Organizer Josh Hoyer discusses the second annual Nebraska Funk & Soul Alliance on KZUM



Jacob’s Well started in 2009 with a neighborhood block party, and has since grown to provide over 300,000 pounds of food every year. The house at 18th & H, aims to help the downtown community “as a friend, or neighbor, not just another agency,” as per their welcome video, narrated by founder Mark Thornton.

The Nebraska Funk and Soul Alliance shows the depth and support for local music in the Lincoln community. While the funk and soul genres are a dying art to many, this event has only grown in its two years running and promises to see stronger support in the future.

Several favorite Lincoln artists are on the bill, from the smooth, soulful and jazzy work of Mesonjixx, to the high energy eclectic funk of A Ferocious Jungle Cat, to the hip-hop sounds of Sleep Sinatra, BOTH,and Khari the Duo. Other local favorite include Jens Lehman and the Time Cops, Emily Bass and the Near Miracle and Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal. All returning Lincoln Calling artists, the event mimics the larger music festival in venue and showcase power.

The event will take place for the 21+ crowd throughout downtown Lincoln, with various schedules for each venue. Nearly all venues begin shows at 6 p.m. and plan to run until 2 a.m. Saturday night. For the $20 donation cover charge, participants can receive a wristband which will allow entry to any participating venue or show. Tickets can be found online or be purchased from the Bourbon Theater.

Karynn Brown is an editorial intern with KZUM.