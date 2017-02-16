CommunityLNK

Nebraska Music Academy Showcase Saturday

By Annie Bohling

Feb. 14, 2017

The Nebraska Music Academy is showing off what they’ve learned this Saturday at the Bourbon Theatre.

Ten bands from the academy will take the stage in the Bourbon’s Rye Room starting at 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The show is for all ages and doors open at 3 — early enough for the musicians to head from elementary, middle or high school, pick up their instruments and get ready to perform.

“Through positive mentorship and instruction from professional musicians and artists, the Nebraska Music Academy provides the opportunity for youth of all ages to explore their musical and artistic interests, engage in a creative atmosphere, and empower themselves to become strong leaders and outstanding team members within a group and their community, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender or income,” reads the Nebraska Music Academy website.

NMA reaches out to youth and teens, particularly students who may not be as interested in the more traditional activities, the website goes on to say. NMA encourages kids to express themselves creatively, to dream, work hard, collaborate with bandmates, make noise and take the stage together as a team.

NMA instructors are local, professional musicians, most of whom are in or have been in bands. “NMA instructors understand how playing music can help students to build self esteem and confidence, trigger creativity, learn responsibility and tap into a part of each kid that is just screaming to get out,” the website says.

For more information about the Nebraska Music Academy, visit their website.