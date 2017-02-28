Front Page

New Blues Hall of Fame Class Includes Magic Slim

The Blues Foundation announced on Monday that Magic Slim will be inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame as a member of its 38th class.

Born Morris Holt in 1937 in Mississippi, he moved to Chicago in the 1950s where he would go on to earn the nickname “Magic Slim” from his friend and mentor, Magic Sam. Holt gained wide acclaim internationally as an electric blues guitarist and leader of his longtime band, Magic Slim and the Teardrops, whom he toured and recorded with up until his death in 2013.

During a recording career that began in 1966, Holt would go on to become a fixture on the legendary blues label Blind Pig. Following their 2002 release, Blue Magic, Magic Slim and the Teardrops were awarded Blues Band of the Year at the Blues Music Awards in 2003.

Holt moved to Lincoln in the 1990s and was a fixture on the Zoo Bar stage. He is especially remembered for his annual Christmas shows at the club. His son, Shawn Holt, continues to perform and record in the Lincoln area and beyond, often fronting the Teardrops.

Magic Slim will be among Blues Hall of Fame inductees honored at a ceremony on May 10 in Memphis, alongside artists Henry Gray, Willie Johnson, Mavis Staples, Johnny Copeland and Latimore. Individuals in the blues business, literature and media will also be honored, as will recordings.

For a complete list of inductees and their bios, read the Blues Foundation’s release here.