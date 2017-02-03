Front Page

New KZUM Compilation Features 21 Nebraska Artists

Feb. 3, 2017

The third volume in KZUM’s local music compilation series will be released at KZUM’s 39th Birthday Bash on Saturday at Duffy’s. The collection features 21 Nebraska artists who donated tracks to support the station. Copies will be available at the Birthday Bash on Saturday (four of the event’s five performers are featured on the comp) and as a thank you gift during our fund drive, which kicks off on Wednesday.

The album features music out since volume two’s release in February 2016, as well as music that will be released in 2017. Track list below.

1. “My War” by The Hottman Sisters

2. “Moratorium” by Walk By Sea

3. “The Toy” by Hana Zara

4. “Grace” by Andy Miller

5. “Two Stupid Kids” by Andrea Von Kampen

6. “General Electric” by Kait Berreckman

7. “Curtains” by The Inbetweens

8. “Rain Dance” by Ozark Hutch

9. “Ride My Bike” by Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band

10. “Masquerade” by the Hector Anchondo Band

11. “Two Weeks” by High Up

12. “Not Here To Pretend” by Verse & the Vices

13. “11 p.m.” by Hakim

14. “The Well Song” by Edem Soul Music

15. “Invisible Love” by John Friedel

16. “Unloved Kids Club” by Cat Deluca

17. “Real Bad Man” by Bien Fang

18. “Me & My Doggie” by The Morbs

19. “Worker’s Song” by Red Cities

20. “Mourning Lori” by Bogusman

21. “Shelf Life” by Mad Dog & the 20/20s

Many thanks to the artists for donating their music and supporting KZUM! Original artwork is by KZUM intern Cameron O’Brien. #ListenLocal