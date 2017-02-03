Front Page
New KZUM Compilation Features 21 Nebraska Artists
Feb. 3, 2017
The third volume in KZUM’s local music compilation series will be released at KZUM’s 39th Birthday Bash on Saturday at Duffy’s. The collection features 21 Nebraska artists who donated tracks to support the station. Copies will be available at the Birthday Bash on Saturday (four of the event’s five performers are featured on the comp) and as a thank you gift during our fund drive, which kicks off on Wednesday.
The album features music out since volume two’s release in February 2016, as well as music that will be released in 2017. Track list below.
1. “My War” by The Hottman Sisters
2. “Moratorium” by Walk By Sea
3. “The Toy” by Hana Zara
4. “Grace” by Andy Miller
5. “Two Stupid Kids” by Andrea Von Kampen
6. “General Electric” by Kait Berreckman
7. “Curtains” by The Inbetweens
8. “Rain Dance” by Ozark Hutch
9. “Ride My Bike” by Root Marm Chicken Farm Jug Band
10. “Masquerade” by the Hector Anchondo Band
11. “Two Weeks” by High Up
12. “Not Here To Pretend” by Verse & the Vices
13. “11 p.m.” by Hakim
14. “The Well Song” by Edem Soul Music
15. “Invisible Love” by John Friedel
16. “Unloved Kids Club” by Cat Deluca
17. “Real Bad Man” by Bien Fang
18. “Me & My Doggie” by The Morbs
19. “Worker’s Song” by Red Cities
20. “Mourning Lori” by Bogusman
21. “Shelf Life” by Mad Dog & the 20/20s
Many thanks to the artists for donating their music and supporting KZUM! Original artwork is by KZUM intern Cameron O’Brien. #ListenLocal
February 3rd, 2017
