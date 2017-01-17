Front Page

New Partnership with Convention & Visitors Bureau to Highlight More Lincoln Events on KZUM

KZUM is proud to partner with the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau to keep listeners updated about weekly tourism happenings in our city. Those of us who live here know what a great community Lincoln is, thanks in part to the always growing schedule of things to do. KZUM is excited to offer a snapshot of non-music activities happening around town that will both attract visitors to our city and offer great things to do for you and your family.

“Tourism Fast Facts” is a short segment airing every weekday at 7:40 a.m. Tune in to join Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, as he highlights events for the upcoming weeks that you may not have even known are happening in your own backyard.

For more information, visit the Lincoln Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website at Lincoln.org.