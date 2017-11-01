Front Page

November – First Friday Preview

Fresh off the cusp of Halloween and last week’s legion of shows, downtown turns back around for November’s First Friday. This month features a series of specific events including two local fundraisers.





(Downtown)





Global Eyewitness Preview

-The Coffee House

-1324 P. St.

-6:00-9:00 p.m.

– A great place to start your First Friday art walk with a warm drink, the Coffee House will feature and sell photos from UNL’s Global Eyewitness program. This year’s program allowed ten upperclassmen journalism students to travel to Uganda to tell the stories of parts of this country. The Global Eyewitness program focuses on multimedia storytelling for developing countries in need. Each session, students do extensive research and travel to create a final product of essays, photos, and multimedia works. A preview of these student’s photos will be featured on the walls of the Coffee House from November 3rd-16th. Only on First Friday will prints of the photos be auctioned off, all proceeds from the auction will be donated back to the Ugandan communities the program worked with. The full public presentation of the Global Eyewitness works will take place at the Rococo theater on Nov. 16th.

Keep Tugboat A Float

– Tugboat Gallery above Gomez Art Supply

– 116 N. 14th St.

-7:00-10:00 p.m.

-Tugboat Gallery is holding a fundraising one night only silent auction this First Friday. The gallery has been a welcome space in Lincoln for ten years, serving as a place for local and national artist to display their works in the volunteer run, non-commission space. Friday’s event is a chance to raise funds to keep the gallery open for the next three years. The silent auction is a collection of donated work from over 25 local artists including gallery leader herself, Peggy Gomez. The evening’s display is a two-part fundraiser. One wall will feature a variety of pieces for $25 each, while the rest of the donated works will be up for silent auction with bids starting between $30 and $500.

Stage RIGHT: A Benefit for LHS Theater

-A Novel Idea Bookstore

– 118 N. 14th

– 5:00-8:00 p.m.

– On your way to Tugboat, stop by A Novel Idea bookstore for their benefit event supporting the Lincoln High School Theater department. Friday evening will keep the store open for two hours later than normal, and play host to several costumed LHS actors performing skits. A Novel Idea plans to donate 10 percent of their sales that evening to the theater fund, as well as any donations that are collected. Both A Novel Idea and Lincoln High have had longstanding relationships with the Lincoln arts community. Lincoln High’s theater program is one of the largest extracurriculars at the school and has featured award winning one-act performances. Their next performance will be a production of “Skinflints and Scoundrel: Moliere’s Miser” opening on Nov. 30th at 7:00 p.m.

“Now’s the Time” w/ Glenn Korff School of Music Dance Program

-Sheldon Museum of Art

-1209 R. St.

-5:00-7:00 p.m.

-This first Friday the Sheldon welcomes two performances of original dance choreography by UNL students. The choreography is inspired by several works in the Sheldon’s permanent collection that have been regrouped into the exhibit entitled “Now’s the Time.” This curation of visual art features photography, paintings and sculpture by five American artist portraying the social themes of the post- World War era, from 1930-1970.

-More info.

Jeri Dobos Featured Artist

-Francie & Finch Bookshop

-130 S. 13th

-4:30-7:30 p.m.

-Francie & Finch bookstore continues their First Friday series of highlighting local artists. This month features naturalist artist Jeri Dobos. Dobos’ art focuses on capturing natural moments by creating sketches and paintings from pigments extracted by locally collected plants. Music by local band Prairie Psychos will be featured at the event, with their set starting at 6:00 p.m.



(Haymarket)





30th Anniversary Showcase

-Burkholder Project

-719 P. St.

-5:30-8:30 p.m.

– This week the Burkholder Project celebrate 30 years of Nebraska art. Anne Burkholder’s project started with the acquisition of the Old Woods Brothers Office Building in 1987. The place in the heart of the Haymarket has since been a presentation, studio, and living space for many of Lincoln’s artists throughout their careers. The three-story gallery is open weekdays and allows for an open-door policy for many of the participating artists, giving the public an opportunity to see artists work and process at any time. Usually a can’t miss stop for First Friday, this special 30th anniversary showing will feature nearly 100 Nebraska artist, working with nearly every possible material.

Indigo Bridge Books: Gary Robertson

-Indigo Bridge Books and Cafe

– 701 P. St.

– 6:00-9:00 p.m.

-Indigo Bridge Books will feature art presented by community outreach program Artists on the Edge and music by local musician Gary Robertson. Artists on the Edge is a local community program that provides adults the opportunity to workshop both writing and visual art monthly at the “F” Street Community Center. Artists on the Edge is supported by CenterPointe, Lincoln Parks and Rec, and the Kim Foundation.

Noyes Gallery

-119 S. 9th St.

-6:00-9:00 p.m.

– KZUM’s Art Talk Host Julia Noyes runs the Noyes gallery on 9th and ‘O’ streets, which will feature a new curation opening this Friday. Curated by Marjorie Troyer, the exhibition of nine artists will run through the end of the month. These artist utilize a mix of media including glass, jewelry, metalwork and pottery. Other galleries in the Noyes studios will feature more pieces from many of these artists in addition to several other artists.

Event here



(Around Town)





“Unfinished” by David Routon

-LUX Center for the Arts

-2601 N. 48th

-5:00-8:00 p.m.

– Retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor and Lincoln resident David Routon presents the opening night of his exhibit at the Lux. The exhibit is set to run through Nov. 25th. Routon specializes in paintings of the human form inspired by a variety of experiences and encounters. Routon’s work attempts to balance the pictorial demands of painting and portraits while accounting for the intuition and emotion of each piece.

Pixel and Krampus First Friday

-Turbine Flats

-2124 Y St.

-5:00-8:00 p.m.

– The artists and businesses at Turbine Flats have teamed up once again for a First Friday display of local art. Digital art and marketing community Pixel Bakery has teamed up with the Outlook Project and the Krampus artists collective to present a First Friday exhibition of nine artists. The event will feature a live performance by local rock band Domestica.

In the Round Art Sale

-Live Yes! Studios

-1233 Arapahoe St.

-6:00-8:00 p.m.

-Live Yes! Studios gives First Friday goers a chance to jump start their holiday shopping. The studio will have art for sale by their local artists and class participants. Clay pieces, animal sculptures, and do-it-yourself clay works will be for sale at the event. Live Yes! Studios is a donation-run studio that provides education and opportunities for artists with disabilities to participate in the community. They focus on teaching to each participant’s strengths, and creating a judgement-free space for expression and experimentation.



(Other Places to Check Out)





Metro Gallery

Facebook

Website

Address: 1316 N st.

Closes between 5:30-7:30

Kitchel Fine Art

Facebook

Website

Address: 1208 O St.

Gallery 9

Facebook

Website

Address: 124 S. 9th St.

Cottonwood Cafe

Facebook

Website

Address: 440 S. 11th

Aaron Stroessner Jazz

Crescent Moon Cafe

Facebook

Website

Address: 140 N 8th St.

Event: Alexa Rose and Andy Ferrell

Hours: m-f 7-11/sat 8-11/sun 9-9