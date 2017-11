CommunityLNK

Photos: 70s Boogie Night at Nebraska History Museum

Photos by Hailey Krueger

Nov. 17, 2017

The Nebraska History Museum hosted “70s Boogie Night” on Thursday, as part of its After Hours at the Museum series. The event offered an evening of music, drinks and special tours of the collections, with music by the Gettin’ Hipper Fun Bunch/

Hailey Krueger is a multimedia intern with KZUM.