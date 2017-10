Front Page

Photos: Druids, Primal Waters and Halfwit 10.19.17 | Duffy’s Tavern



Photos by Hailey Krueger

Oct. 20, 2017

Des Moines metal outfit Druids stopped at Duffy’s Tavern Thursday night for a show with Primal Waters and Halfwit.

Hailey Krueger is a multimedia intern with KZUM.