Front Page

Photos: Halloween Weekend Shows

Photos by Hailey Krueger

Oct. 30, 2017

Halloween weekend kicked off with a flurry of shows in downtown Lincoln Friday. A packed 1867 Bar hosted a four-band Halloween covers show featuring Cruz Control, Better Friend, Salt Creek and Mad Dog and the 20/20s.



No photos available right now.

Please verify your settings, clear your RSS cache on the Slickr Flickr Admin page and check your Flickr feed

Ezra played an early show at Duffy’s Tavern, bringing along Des Moines metal band Traffic Death.



And The Bourbon Theatre hosts a full house for an EDM/dubstep show headlined by 12th Planet, with Nxbel Price, Conrank and Lincoln’s own Bassthoven.



Check our preview of Halloween weekend events, running up through Halloween night tomorrow.