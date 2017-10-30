Front Page
Photos: Halloween Weekend Shows
Photos by Hailey Krueger
Oct. 30, 2017
Halloween weekend kicked off with a flurry of shows in downtown Lincoln Friday. A packed 1867 Bar hosted a four-band Halloween covers show featuring Cruz Control, Better Friend, Salt Creek and Mad Dog and the 20/20s.
Ezra played an early show at Duffy’s Tavern, bringing along Des Moines metal band Traffic Death.
And The Bourbon Theatre hosts a full house for an EDM/dubstep show headlined by 12th Planet, with Nxbel Price, Conrank and Lincoln’s own Bassthoven.
Check our preview of Halloween weekend events, running up through Halloween night tomorrow.
