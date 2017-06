CommunityLNK

Photos: Jazz in June – Bill Wimmer’s Project Omaha Featuring Victor Lewis

Photos by Harley Laratta

June 14, 2017

Week two of Jazz in June on the UNL City Campus featured Bill Wimmer’s Project Omaha featuring Victor Lewis. Find out more at JazzInJune.com.



Video by Steffan Decker

Harley Laratta is one of KZUM’s summer interns. Interested in interning at KZUM? Find more information and apply here.