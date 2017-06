Front Page

Photos: Lippy’s BBQ & Blues Fest 5.27.17

Photos by Shannon Claire

Lippy’s BBQ in Malcolm hosted its sixth annual BBQ and Blues Fest on Saturday, May 27, featuring Sweeney/Stearley, the Levi William Band, Billy Bacon and the Lincoln Logs, the Hector Anchondo Band, the Bel Airs, the Kris Lager Band, the Heather Newman Band and The Mighty Jailbreakers.