Photos: Old 97s, Lilly Hiatt 10.20.17 | Bourbon Theatre



Photos by Hailey Krueger

Oct. 20, 2017

The Bourbon Theatre proudly welcomed back The Old 97’s on Friday. Lincoln has been a regular stop on their tours for many years, and loyal fans gathered to see them for their latest show.

Promoting their new album, Graveyard Whistling, they started off with some fresh songs that pumped up the audience, and intertwined old goodies throughout the show. The theatre was quite packed and constantly moving with their songs, which ranging from head-bobbing tunes to slow romantic tunes.

Near the middle of the show, the band invited opener Lilly Hiatt, a Nashville singer and songwriter accompanying them on tour, to join them on stage for a fun duet. The enthusiastic crowd loved the variety of music and the intimate setting of the venue that is The Bourbon. At one point someone even threw a red thong on the stage, compelling front man Rhett Miller to respectfully pick them up with some drum sticks and set them aside.

“It’s been a while since that’s happened,” Miller joked to the laughing crowd.

When all was said and done and they exited the stage, audience members began cheering relentlessly, clearly wanting an encore. After a couple minutes, the band returned to the stage and played not just one, but three extra songs for fans.

The Old 97’s show was a fantastic start to the weekend for Nebraska fans and new listeners alike.

Hailey Krueger is a multimedia intern with KZUM.