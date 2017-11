Front Page

Photos: Soup & Songs f/ The Lightning Bugs 11.19.17

Photos by Hailey Krueger and Stephanie Paul

Nov. 21, 2017

The Lightning Bugs brought their moonbeam swing to a sold-out Ferguson House for the first in this year’s Soup & Songs series on Sunday.

Tickets for the next show, with the Lloyd McCarter Duo on Dec. 17, are on sale now here on our website.

Hailey Krueger and Stephanie Paul are multimedia inters with KZUM