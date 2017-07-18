Front Page

Prairie Pride Film Festival Returns for 7th Season July 20-22

By Jacob Elliott

July 18, 2017

The Prairie Pride Film festival is coming back to Lincoln from July 20 to July 22 at the Sheldon Museum of Art. Ticket prices are set at $8 per movie, or $30 for an all-access pass, which includes a pre-screening and t-shirt. “Tongues United” will be the only movie that will be free to the public.

The event was started in 2010 by two law students as a part of the UNL Allies And Advocates club. After they graduated, they joined Outlinc, who took over the responsibilities of running the event in 2014.

“Ultimately, it’s important for the LGBT community to be visible, and make it so that the larger society does see us, and understands that we are here, we do exist,” said James Baldus, the festival’s producer. “But it’s also important for us to celebrate our own stories, and celebrate our unique culture and contributions to not only American society and American history, but world society and world history.”

On Thursday, July 20, the festival will screen the film “Check it” at 6:30 p.m. On Friday, July 21, the event will feature the movie “Sueno en Otro Idioma,” or “I Dream in Another Language,” at 7p.m. Finally, on Saturday, July 22, there will be a triple feature, with: “Tongues United” at 4:45 p.m., “Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin” at 6p.m. and “Signature Move” at 7:45 p.m.

According to Baldus, organizers wanted to show more of the films during the weekend, as they believe that more people would be able to accommodate it in their schedules.

“Check It” is a documentary about an LGBT black gang struggling to survive in one of Washington D.C.’s most violent neighborhoods. Led by an ex-convict named Mo, these members have experienced the worst and come out fighting. Now they hope to escape the cycle, putting on fashion shows, working stints as runway models and creating their own clothing label. But breaking the cycle of poverty and violence they’ve known all their life is a daunting task.

“I Dream in Another Language” follows a linguist who arrives in a small jungle settlement in Mexico hoping to record a conversation between the two remaining speakers of the Zikril language. However, it turns out that the two men are feuding, and haven’t spoken to each other in 50 years. In attempting to bring the two old friends back together, he finds out a secret between the two.

The oldest movie on the list, “Tongues United” was released in 1989. This semi-documentary, directed by Marlon Riggs, blends together a mixture of documentary footage with personal accounts and fiction in an attempt to depict different aspects of the black gay identity. Riggs presents different views of various cultures and perspectives as the movie confronts homophobia, racism and marginalization.

“The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin” is a documentary that tells the story of the life and work of the storyteller, Armistead Maupin, and his evolution from a conservative son of the Old South to a gay rights pioneer. Jennifer Kroot looks into Maupin’s life, examining his book and movie series “Tales of the City” and talks with his friends, including Neil Gaiman, Sir Ian Mckellen, Laura Linney and many more.

“Signature Move” is a Muslim melodrama about a girl named Zaynab who must confront her mother about her relationship with a girl named Alma. Zaynab’s mother, who has recently been widowed, has escaped into TV dramas and clings to hopes of finding her daughter a husband. To cope with the stress, Zaynab takes up Lucha-style wrestling.

Baldus seems particularly excited about “Signature Move”, noting the movie as very entertaining and engaging. “I Dream in Another Language” was also on his radar, as he noted that the movie would “tug at your heartstrings.”

Abbi Swatsworth, board president at Outlinc, said showcasing minorities is always important.

“Minority groups, racial or sexual health or mental health, is very often under represented,” she said. “Any time you can showcase those voices is really important, and helps to show LGBT people not as characters, but whole rounded-real people.”

Outlinc is a non-profit organization that engages in and fosters the well-being and advancement of the LGBT community through service, recreation, education and celebration. Founded in 2009, the organization provides a variety of LGBT Youth Programs, arts and culture programs, legal services, and other activities.

For more on the Prairie Pride Film Festival, July 20-22, visit outlinc.org.

Jacob Elliott is one of KZUM’s summer interns.