Front Page

Recycled Soul Dance Party to Gather Signatures for Recycling Ordinance Saturday at The Bourbon

By Doug Staggs

Jan. 13, 2017

Lincoln and The Bourbon Theater are going green Saturday night. Recycled Soul is a dance party to encourage recycling in our city.. A collection of local DJs (including a few KZUM programmers) will be spinning in support of increasing Lincoln’s green initiatives.

The event’s purpose is to increase awareness about Lincoln’s recycling programs and to gather signatures to get the Recycle Lincoln ordinance added to the spring ballot. According to Jesse Starita, one of the event organizers, 7,760 signatures of registered voters are needed to the ordinance on the ballot this spring.”

Volunteers will be on hand all night to collect signatures. Over the next few weekends, they will also be out at the local SuperSaver stores collecting signatures. According to the event’s Facebook page, the goal of the ordinance is to “double Lincoln’s recycling rate by diverting cardboard, newsprint and paper away from the city’s landfills.”

To keep the people moving after getting their signatures, four local DJs will be filling The Bourbon with sweet rhythms of classic soul and R&B. DJs Old Moaner, Relic, $pencelove and Polar Bear will be dropping the needle on all the classics. Starita pointed out that sstudents are welcome to attend, since the event is 18 and older.

“The event is free, but donations are encouraged,” Starita said. All donations collected at the event go directly to the Recycle Lincoln Initiative. Doors open at 7 p.m., with music going 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Event Info:

What: Recycled Soul: A Dance Party to Increase Recycling in Lincoln

Where: The Bourbon Theater (1415 O St.)

When: Saturday, Jan 14th (Doors @ 7, music 8 p.m.-1 a.m.)

Who: DJs Old Moaner, Relic, $pencelove and Polar Bear

Why: To increase awareness in Lincoln’s recycling programs, gather signatures for ordinance on spring ballot, and to get your bodies groovin’

How Much: Admission is free, but donations are accepted (proceeds go to Recycle Lincoln)

More information is available on the Facebook event page.

Doug Staggs is one of KZUM’s tireless interns.