Review & Photos: Kacy & Clayton 11.30.17 | Bourbon Theatre

Review and Photos by Hailey Krueger

Dec. 1, 2017

On Thursday, The Bourbon Theatre hosted Canadian band Kacy & Clayton. The openers fit well with Kacy & Clayton’s style, with Will Hutchinson’s folk-pop sound and Hana Zara’s haunting melodies. Taking the stage next was Kacy & Clayton, who instantly transported the Bourbon to the 1970’s Fleetwood Mac era, Kacy giving off major Stevie Nicks vibes with her shiny red dress and gold earrings, and Clayton with his plaid button-up and oxfords. Relaxed and swaying, the band began their short set, Kacy immediately showcasing her impressive voice and Clayton his skillful guitar solos.

It was the band’s first time playing in Lincoln, hailing all the way from Saskatchewan, Canada. They played songs from their new album titled “The Siren’s Song” which was produced by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy. The two artists are second cousins, and this album is the first time their songs are getting a full treatment of electric instruments. Even though they just recently began playing in a band rather than only their guitars, they played seamlessly throughout the show. Clayton or Kacy would count in the tempo before starting a song, often cracking up in laughter right before. Their chill mood was contagious as people freely danced and bobbed their heads in enjoyment. In between songs Kacy would joke around with the audience, encouraging them to prepare their Snapchats and enjoy their Thursday night.

The set was less than an hour, but was still able to give the audience a taste of what Kacy & Clayton are all about. Their sound, although classic and nostalgic, is unique and stands on its own. For more information or to purchase their new album, visit their website at http://www.kacyandclayton.com/.

Hailey Krueger is a multimedia intern with KZUM.